28:10 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that TIL Ltd.,has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE TIL Ltd.,( 505196) RECORD DATE 22/03/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 28 (Twenty Eight) Equity Shares of Rs.10 /- each for Cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 10 (Ten) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 22/03/2024 DR-744/2023-2024 Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.03.2024)