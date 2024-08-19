Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.37
90.37
90.37
80.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
999.25
926.73
846.59
710.91
Net Worth
1,089.62
1,017.1
936.96
791.63
Minority Interest
Debt
977.66
998.83
1,272.24
1,359.61
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.1
2.2
2.28
2.25
Total Liabilities
2,069.38
2,018.13
2,211.48
2,153.49
Fixed Assets
14.52
15.45
17.12
16.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
461.18
337.57
165.39
158.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.99
9.97
10.02
9.42
Networking Capital
-4.55
10.29
3.13
8.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
34.06
39.14
38.49
42.42
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.06
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-38.61
-28.85
-35.36
-33.59
Cash
33.55
62.45
211.48
18.18
Total Assets
513.69
435.73
407.14
211.64
TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.