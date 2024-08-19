iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

19 Aug 2024 , 10:16 AM

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) managing director Anoop Bali has announced that the company will establish an alternative investment fund as part of its expansion into retail lending.

The firm is also looking into methods to raise financing through long-term bonds and debentures, he told ET, adding that TFCI will aggressively expand its wholesale and retail loan book because it is well capitalised at more than 58%.

In 2023-24, the non-banking finance company borrowed ₹983 crore.

“We will tap into the fast-growing short-term retail lending through digital technology, sponsor an alternative investment fund as part of our diversified offerings, and add more sectors to drive our next growth phase,” Bali said, adding that retail lending would be primarily pursued through digital lending platforms and that the lender would collaborate with fintech companies to expand its retail portfolio.

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments. In 2023-24, the firm sanctioned ₹1,454 crore in loans and non-convertible debentures for the tourist and hospitality sectors. The company made a profit of ₹25 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

“Our improved asset quality and robust capital position signify our focus on stability and long-term growth,” Bali told analysts.

In June, TFCI’s gross non-performing loans (NPL) were 2.81%, compared to 5.35% the previous year. The firm secured ₹300 crore in term loans from scheduled banks and institutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

 

Related Tags

  • India
  • lending
  • NBFC
  • TFCI
  • Tourism Finance Corp
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.