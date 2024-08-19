Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Apr-2024
|Mar-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
3.99%
3.99%
3.99%
4.09%
Indian
3.84%
3.84%
3.84%
3.84%
3.94%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
2.85%
2.79%
3.02%
2.97%
3.43%
Non-Institutions
93.3%
89.36%
89.13%
89.17%
88.52%
Total Non-Promoter
96.15%
92.15%
92.15%
92.15%
91.96%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.Read More
