Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

161.99
(-1.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

3.99%

3.99%

3.99%

4.09%

Indian

3.84%

3.84%

3.84%

3.84%

3.94%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

2.85%

2.79%

3.02%

2.97%

3.43%

Non-Institutions

93.3%

89.36%

89.13%

89.17%

88.52%

Total Non-Promoter

96.15%

92.15%

92.15%

92.15%

91.96%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.84%

Non-Promoter- 2.85%

Institutions: 2.85%

Non-Institutions: 93.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

19 Aug 2024|10:16 AM

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.

