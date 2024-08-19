iifl-logo-icon 1
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Key Ratios

151.53
(0.24%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:24:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

EBIT margin

0

Net profit margin

0

RoCE

RoNW

RoA

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

10

Dividend per share

0.8

Cash EPS

0

Book value per share

98.07

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.15

P/CEPS

0

P/B

0.62

EV/EBIDTA

0

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

Tax payout

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

Net debt / equity

1.69

Net debt / op. profit

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

Employee costs

0

Other costs

0

Tour. Fin. Corp. : related Articles

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

19 Aug 2024|10:16 AM

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.

