Summary

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd was incorporated on January 27, 1989 as a public limited company. The company became operational with effect from February 1, 1989 on receipt of certificate of the commencement of business from the Registrar of Companies. The company was promoted by IFCI Ltd along with other All-India Financial/ Investment Institutions and Nationalised Banks. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The company is engaged in the business of financing tourism-related projects. They provide financial assistance to enterprises for setting up and/ or development of tourism-related projects, facilities and services, such as hotels, restaurants, holiday resorts, amusement parks, multiplexes and entertainment centers, education and sports, safari parks, rope-ways, cultural centers, convention halls, transport, travel and tour operating agencies, air service, tourism emporia, and sports facilities. The forms of financial assistance include rupee loan, underwriting of public issues of shares/debentures and direct subscription to such securities, guarantee of deferred payments and credit raised abroad, equipment finance, equipment leasing, assistance under suppliers credit, working-capital financing, takeover financing and advances against credit-card receivables.The company also provides high-quality research and Consultancy services to the tourism industry in general and to the investors in tourism industry in particular.

