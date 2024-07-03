iifl-logo-icon 1
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

173.67
(5.98%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open164.05
  • Day's High179.5
  • 52 Wk High267.55
  • Prev. Close163.87
  • Day's Low164.01
  • 52 Wk Low 124.7
  • Turnover (lac)3,411.74
  • P/E15.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value128.58
  • EPS10.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,608.11
  • Div. Yield1.49
No Records Found

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

164.05

Prev. Close

163.87

Turnover(Lac.)

3,411.74

Day's High

179.5

Day's Low

164.01

52 Week's High

267.55

52 Week's Low

124.7

Book Value

128.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,608.11

P/E

15.36

EPS

10.69

Divi. Yield

1.49

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

arrow

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

19 Aug 2024|10:16 AM

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:01 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.99%

Foreign: 3.99%

Indian: 3.84%

Non-Promoter- 2.80%

Institutions: 2.79%

Non-Institutions: 89.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.37

90.37

90.37

80.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

999.25

926.73

846.59

710.91

Net Worth

1,089.62

1,017.1

936.96

791.63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-170.6

57.7

7.13

13.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

248.29

258.45

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

248.29

258.45

Other Operating Income

5.9

0

Other Income

0.13

0.05

View Annually Results

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjay Ahuja

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bapi Munshi.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Thankom T Mathew

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Ravi

Managing Director & CFO

Anoop Bali

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Garg

Non Executive Director

Parkash Chand

Independent Director

Deepak Amitabh

Independent Director

M S Mahabaleshwara

Non Executive Director

Aditya Kumar Halwasiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd was incorporated on January 27, 1989 as a public limited company. The company became operational with effect from February 1, 1989 on receipt of certificate of the commencement of business from the Registrar of Companies. The company was promoted by IFCI Ltd along with other All-India Financial/ Investment Institutions and Nationalised Banks. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The company is engaged in the business of financing tourism-related projects. They provide financial assistance to enterprises for setting up and/ or development of tourism-related projects, facilities and services, such as hotels, restaurants, holiday resorts, amusement parks, multiplexes and entertainment centers, education and sports, safari parks, rope-ways, cultural centers, convention halls, transport, travel and tour operating agencies, air service, tourism emporia, and sports facilities. The forms of financial assistance include rupee loan, underwriting of public issues of shares/debentures and direct subscription to such securities, guarantee of deferred payments and credit raised abroad, equipment finance, equipment leasing, assistance under suppliers credit, working-capital financing, takeover financing and advances against credit-card receivables.The company also provides high-quality research and Consultancy services to the tourism industry in general and to the investors in tourism industry in particular.
Company FAQs

What is the Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd share price today?

The Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is ₹1608.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is 15.36 and 1.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is ₹124.7 and ₹267.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd?

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.55%, 3 Years at 43.07%, 1 Year at 35.10%, 6 Month at -15.78%, 3 Month at 8.90% and 1 Month at -1.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.85 %
Institutions - 2.79 %
Public - 89.36 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

