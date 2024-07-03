Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹164.05
Prev. Close₹163.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,411.74
Day's High₹179.5
Day's Low₹164.01
52 Week's High₹267.55
52 Week's Low₹124.7
Book Value₹128.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,608.11
P/E15.36
EPS10.69
Divi. Yield1.49
TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.37
90.37
90.37
80.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
999.25
926.73
846.59
710.91
Net Worth
1,089.62
1,017.1
936.96
791.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-170.6
57.7
7.13
13.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
248.29
258.45
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
248.29
258.45
Other Operating Income
5.9
0
Other Income
0.13
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjay Ahuja
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bapi Munshi.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Thankom T Mathew
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Ravi
Managing Director & CFO
Anoop Bali
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Garg
Non Executive Director
Parkash Chand
Independent Director
Deepak Amitabh
Independent Director
M S Mahabaleshwara
Non Executive Director
Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
Reports by Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd was incorporated on January 27, 1989 as a public limited company. The company became operational with effect from February 1, 1989 on receipt of certificate of the commencement of business from the Registrar of Companies. The company was promoted by IFCI Ltd along with other All-India Financial/ Investment Institutions and Nationalised Banks. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is a Government of India Enterprises. The company is engaged in the business of financing tourism-related projects. They provide financial assistance to enterprises for setting up and/ or development of tourism-related projects, facilities and services, such as hotels, restaurants, holiday resorts, amusement parks, multiplexes and entertainment centers, education and sports, safari parks, rope-ways, cultural centers, convention halls, transport, travel and tour operating agencies, air service, tourism emporia, and sports facilities. The forms of financial assistance include rupee loan, underwriting of public issues of shares/debentures and direct subscription to such securities, guarantee of deferred payments and credit raised abroad, equipment finance, equipment leasing, assistance under suppliers credit, working-capital financing, takeover financing and advances against credit-card receivables.The company also provides high-quality research and Consultancy services to the tourism industry in general and to the investors in tourism industry in particular.
Read More
The Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is ₹1608.11 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is 15.36 and 1.30 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd is ₹124.7 and ₹267.55 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.55%, 3 Years at 43.07%, 1 Year at 35.10%, 6 Month at -15.78%, 3 Month at 8.90% and 1 Month at -1.32%.
