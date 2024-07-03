Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
51
57.64
62.78
60.79
61.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51
57.64
62.78
60.79
61.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.07
Total Income
51.03
57.67
62.81
60.81
61.86
Total Expenditure
5.05
13.08
4.97
4.79
6.64
PBIDT
45.97
44.59
57.85
56.02
55.22
Interest
21.18
22.43
25.94
27.03
29.16
PBDT
24.8
22.17
31.91
28.98
26.06
Depreciation
0.41
0.47
0.43
0.42
0.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6
2
6.5
6.7
5.6
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.57
0
Reported Profit After Tax
18.38
19.69
24.98
22.43
20.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
18.38
19.69
24.98
22.43
20.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
18.38
19.69
24.98
22.43
20.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.03
2.18
2.78
2.48
2.24
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.37
90.37
90.37
90.37
90.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
90.13
77.35
92.14
92.15
89.36
PBDTM(%)
48.62
38.46
50.82
47.67
42.17
PATM(%)
36.03
34.16
39.78
36.89
32.41
TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.Read More
