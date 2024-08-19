iifl-logo-icon 1
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

167.63
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025

Tour. Fin. Corp. FINANCIALS

Tour. Fin. Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-170.6

57.7

7.13

13.53

Other operating items

Operating

-170.6

57.7

7.13

13.53

Capital expenditure

0.14

3.81

-17.65

-13.57

Free cash flow

-170.46

61.51

-10.52

-0.03

Equity raised

1,383.72

1,270.28

1,088.75

923.01

Investing

-59.77

-82.9

53.79

-6.88

Financing

1,267.08

1,852.93

1,816.62

1,726.98

Dividends paid

0

0

17.75

16.14

Net in cash

2,420.57

3,101.82

2,966.4

2,659.21

Tour. Fin. Corp. : related Articles

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

19 Aug 2024

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.

