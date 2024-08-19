Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-170.6
57.7
7.13
13.53
Other operating items
Operating
-170.6
57.7
7.13
13.53
Capital expenditure
0.14
3.81
-17.65
-13.57
Free cash flow
-170.46
61.51
-10.52
-0.03
Equity raised
1,383.72
1,270.28
1,088.75
923.01
Investing
-59.77
-82.9
53.79
-6.88
Financing
1,267.08
1,852.93
1,816.62
1,726.98
Dividends paid
0
0
17.75
16.14
Net in cash
2,420.57
3,101.82
2,966.4
2,659.21
TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.Read More
