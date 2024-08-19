iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Board Meeting

152.86
(-1.79%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Tour. Fin. Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 Declaration of Dividend and raising of resources by way of Bonds/debentures/other instruments Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results 31.3.2024 Appointment of Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
Allotment of Equity Shares and Change in Director
Board Meeting26 Feb 202421 Feb 2024
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Tour. Fin. Corp.: Related News

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Aug 2024|10:16 AM

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.