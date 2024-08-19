|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jul 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 Declaration of Dividend and raising of resources by way of Bonds/debentures/other instruments Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results 31.3.2024 Appointment of Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|Allotment of Equity Shares and Change in Director
|Board Meeting
|26 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended December 31 2023 Financial Results for quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023 Financial Results for the quarter/nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
