Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 Declaration of Dividend and raising of resources by way of Bonds/debentures/other instruments Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results 31.3.2024 Appointment of Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

Allotment of Equity Shares and Change in Director

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 21 Feb 2024

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024