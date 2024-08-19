iifl-logo-icon 1
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd Book Closer

152.58
(-0.18%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Tour. Fin. Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser6 Jul 20248 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
To hold 35 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, the 14 day of August, 2024 at 11.00 a.m., through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 8, 2024 to August 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual Book closing and for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the meeting

Tour. Fin. Corp.: Related News

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

Tourism Finance Corp eyes alternative investment fund

19 Aug 2024|10:16 AM

TFCI also intends to capitalise on lending opportunities in the household and micro-small enterprise market segments.

