To hold 35 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, the 14 day of August, 2024 at 11.00 a.m., through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Register of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 8, 2024 to August 14, 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of Annual Book closing and for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the meeting