Toyam Sports Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.46
46
34.9
21.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.89
18.25
-6.21
-7.28
Net Worth
326.35
64.25
28.69
13.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.79
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
326.35
65.04
28.69
13.97
Fixed Assets
0.23
0.28
0.1
0.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
192.11
4.05
4.05
4.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
133.71
60.5
24.44
9.66
Inventories
0.02
0.03
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.44
0.67
1.91
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
136.69
66.02
22.81
9.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.09
-0.13
0
-0.19
Creditor Days
75.47
Other Current Liabilities
-3.35
-6.09
-0.28
-0.03
Cash
0.29
0.2
0.08
0.11
Total Assets
326.37
65.05
28.69
13.96
No Record Found
