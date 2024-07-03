iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Toyam Sports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.17
(-2.69%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

24.66

2.71

1.36

0.04

2.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

24.66

2.71

1.36

0.04

2.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.12

0.19

0.77

0.19

Total Income

24.66

2.83

1.55

0.81

2.24

Total Expenditure

18.27

11.55

1.29

0.63

1.22

PBIDT

6.39

-8.72

0.26

0.18

1.02

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

6.39

-8.72

0.26

0.18

1.02

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.03

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

6.36

-8.73

0.24

0.18

0.98

Minority Interest After NP

1.9

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.46

-8.73

0.24

0.18

0.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.46

-8.73

0.24

0.18

0.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.11

-0.21

0.01

0.01

0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

56.53

40.6

21.25

21.25

21.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.91

-321.77

19.11

450

49.75

PBDTM(%)

25.91

-321.77

19.11

450

49.75

PATM(%)

25.79

-322.14

17.64

450

47.8

Toyam Sports: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Toyam Sports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.