Toyam Sports Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
24.66
2.71
1.36
0.04
2.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
24.66
2.71
1.36
0.04
2.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.12
0.19
0.77
0.19
Total Income
24.66
2.83
1.55
0.81
2.24
Total Expenditure
18.27
11.55
1.29
0.63
1.22
PBIDT
6.39
-8.72
0.26
0.18
1.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
6.39
-8.72
0.26
0.18
1.02
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.03
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
6.36
-8.73
0.24
0.18
0.98
Minority Interest After NP
1.9
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.46
-8.73
0.24
0.18
0.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.46
-8.73
0.24
0.18
0.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.11
-0.21
0.01
0.01
0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
56.53
40.6
21.25
21.25
21.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.91
-321.77
19.11
450
49.75
PBDTM(%)
25.91
-321.77
19.11
450
49.75
PATM(%)
25.79
-322.14
17.64
450
47.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.