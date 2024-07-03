iifl-logo-icon 1
Toyam Sports Ltd Quarterly Results

2.22
(-0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.49

3.26

3.26

19.68

1.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.49

3.26

3.26

19.68

1.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

1.9

0.79

0

0

Total Income

0.49

5.17

4.04

19.68

1.94

Total Expenditure

4.35

1.52

1.86

14.04

0.74

PBIDT

-3.86

3.65

2.18

5.64

1.2

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-3.86

3.65

2.18

5.64

1.2

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.05

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-3.87

3.63

2.08

5.64

1.2

Minority Interest After NP

-0.09

1.75

1.69

2.02

-0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-3.79

1.88

0.39

3.62

1.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-3.79

1.88

0.39

3.62

1.3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.06

0.03

0.01

0.06

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

57.78

56.53

56.53

56.53

56.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-787.75

111.96

66.87

28.65

61.85

PBDTM(%)

-787.75

111.96

66.87

28.65

61.85

PATM(%)

-789.79

111.34

63.8

28.65

61.85

