Toyam Sports Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.49
3.26
3.26
19.68
1.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.49
3.26
3.26
19.68
1.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
1.9
0.79
0
0
Total Income
0.49
5.17
4.04
19.68
1.94
Total Expenditure
4.35
1.52
1.86
14.04
0.74
PBIDT
-3.86
3.65
2.18
5.64
1.2
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-3.86
3.65
2.18
5.64
1.2
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.05
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-3.87
3.63
2.08
5.64
1.2
Minority Interest After NP
-0.09
1.75
1.69
2.02
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-3.79
1.88
0.39
3.62
1.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-3.79
1.88
0.39
3.62
1.3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.06
0.03
0.01
0.06
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
57.78
56.53
56.53
56.53
56.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-787.75
111.96
66.87
28.65
61.85
PBDTM(%)
-787.75
111.96
66.87
28.65
61.85
PATM(%)
-789.79
111.34
63.8
28.65
61.85
