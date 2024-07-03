iifl-logo-icon 1
Toyam Sports Ltd Share Price

2.22
(-3.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.3
  • Day's High2.3
  • 52 Wk High6.84
  • Prev. Close2.3
  • Day's Low2.2
  • 52 Wk Low 2.12
  • Turnover (lac)21.74
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)128.27
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Toyam Sports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

2.3

Prev. Close

2.3

Turnover(Lac.)

21.74

Day's High

2.3

Day's Low

2.2

52 Week's High

6.84

52 Week's Low

2.12

Book Value

5.66

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

128.27

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Toyam Sports Ltd Corporate Action

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Toyam Sports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Toyam Sports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.15%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 99.85%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Toyam Sports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

129.46

46

34.9

21.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

196.89

18.25

-6.21

-7.28

Net Worth

326.35

64.25

28.69

13.97

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.91

1.89

0

23.84

yoy growth (%)

-51.52

0

-100

187.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

-26.35

As % of sales

0

0

0

110.53

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.33

0

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.1

0

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.06

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-4.97

-4.29

0.08

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.52

0

-100

187.89

Op profit growth

12,595.95

0

-100

149.47

EBIT growth

202.21

0

-100

-107.06

Net profit growth

210.73

0

-100

-105.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

27.92

3.39

2.43

0.92

1.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.92

3.39

2.43

0.92

1.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.79

0.01

0.19

3.93

0.19

View Annually Results

Toyam Sports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Toyam Sports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Kailash Tilkoo Yadav

Chairman & Managing Director

Mohammed Ali Budhuwani Rajabali

Independent Director

Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Pokharna

Non Executive Director

Shikhar Khandelwal

Additional Director

Rohit Gokul Puro

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Toyam Sports Ltd

Summary

Toyam Industries Limited (formerly known Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited) was originally incorporated on 25th January, 1985 with the name of Chetram Balkrishnan Ltd. Later, the name of the company was changed from Chetram Balkrishnan Limited to Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited vide fresh RoC certificate dated 10th November, 2009. To diversify the business activities of the company, in 2016 once again the name of the company was changed from Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited to Toyam Industries Limited on July 16, 2015. Further, the Company was renamed to Toyam Sports Limited on August 14, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in various sports production, promotion and management. The Company was incorporated with the Main Objects of doing business of Securitization / Reconstruction of Assets and Financeand Investments. Vide fresh RoC certificate dated 20th December, 2016. Further, in the Board Meeting dated 28th April, 2017, it was resolved to expand and diversify the business of the company in all kinds of activities related to sports, fitness, fashion, films, entertainment or any other general. Presently , the company operates into 2 segments comprising of finance and event business respectively.The Company acquired a 51% stake in Pacific Star Sports, a UAE based company helping and promoting excellence in sports management, science and business, making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2021. The Company produced the 1st reality talent hunt sh
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Toyam Sports Ltd share price today?

The Toyam Sports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Toyam Sports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Toyam Sports Ltd is ₹128.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Toyam Sports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Toyam Sports Ltd is 0 and 0.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Toyam Sports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Toyam Sports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Toyam Sports Ltd is ₹2.12 and ₹6.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Toyam Sports Ltd?

Toyam Sports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.50%, 3 Years at -18.89%, 1 Year at -61.41%, 6 Month at -35.03%, 3 Month at -28.13% and 1 Month at -9.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Toyam Sports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Toyam Sports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 99.85 %

