SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.3
Prev. Close₹2.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.74
Day's High₹2.3
Day's Low₹2.2
52 Week's High₹6.84
52 Week's Low₹2.12
Book Value₹5.66
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)128.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
129.46
46
34.9
21.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.89
18.25
-6.21
-7.28
Net Worth
326.35
64.25
28.69
13.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.91
1.89
0
23.84
yoy growth (%)
-51.52
0
-100
187.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
-26.35
As % of sales
0
0
0
110.53
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.33
0
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.1
0
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-4.97
-4.29
0.08
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.52
0
-100
187.89
Op profit growth
12,595.95
0
-100
149.47
EBIT growth
202.21
0
-100
-107.06
Net profit growth
210.73
0
-100
-105.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
27.92
3.39
2.43
0.92
1.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.92
3.39
2.43
0.92
1.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.79
0.01
0.19
3.93
0.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Executive Director
Kailash Tilkoo Yadav
Chairman & Managing Director
Mohammed Ali Budhuwani Rajabali
Independent Director
Ashok Chhaganbhai Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Pokharna
Non Executive Director
Shikhar Khandelwal
Additional Director
Rohit Gokul Puro
Reports by Toyam Sports Ltd
Summary
Toyam Industries Limited (formerly known Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited) was originally incorporated on 25th January, 1985 with the name of Chetram Balkrishnan Ltd. Later, the name of the company was changed from Chetram Balkrishnan Limited to Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited vide fresh RoC certificate dated 10th November, 2009. To diversify the business activities of the company, in 2016 once again the name of the company was changed from Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited to Toyam Industries Limited on July 16, 2015. Further, the Company was renamed to Toyam Sports Limited on August 14, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in various sports production, promotion and management. The Company was incorporated with the Main Objects of doing business of Securitization / Reconstruction of Assets and Financeand Investments. Vide fresh RoC certificate dated 20th December, 2016. Further, in the Board Meeting dated 28th April, 2017, it was resolved to expand and diversify the business of the company in all kinds of activities related to sports, fitness, fashion, films, entertainment or any other general. Presently , the company operates into 2 segments comprising of finance and event business respectively.The Company acquired a 51% stake in Pacific Star Sports, a UAE based company helping and promoting excellence in sports management, science and business, making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2021. The Company produced the 1st reality talent hunt sh
The Toyam Sports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Toyam Sports Ltd is ₹128.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Toyam Sports Ltd is 0 and 0.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Toyam Sports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Toyam Sports Ltd is ₹2.12 and ₹6.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Toyam Sports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.50%, 3 Years at -18.89%, 1 Year at -61.41%, 6 Month at -35.03%, 3 Month at -28.13% and 1 Month at -9.09%.
