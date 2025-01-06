Toyam Sports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.1
0
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.06
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-4.97
-4.29
0.08
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
-4.67
-4.24
0.08
-0.08
Capital expenditure
-0.22
0.35
0.04
-0.01
Free cash flow
-4.89
-3.89
0.13
-0.09
Equity raised
-15.21
-9.62
-4.13
-4.53
Investing
3.94
-0.25
0.17
0.19
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-16.16
-13.77
-3.83
-4.44
No Record Found
