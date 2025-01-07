iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Toyam Sports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.22
(-0.45%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Toyam Sports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.91

1.89

0

23.84

yoy growth (%)

-51.52

0

-100

187.89

Raw materials

0

0

0

-26.35

As % of sales

0

0

0

110.53

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.33

0

-0.09

As % of sales

42.58

17.78

0

0.4

Other costs

-4.1

-1.58

0

-0.23

As % of sales (Other Cost)

446.23

83.69

0

0.98

Operating profit

-3.57

-0.02

0

-2.84

OPM

-388.81

-1.48

0

-11.92

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.06

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-9.04

Other income

3.92

0.19

0

2.92

Profit before tax

0.31

0.1

0

0.07

Taxes

0.01

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

5.13

2.25

0

-19.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.33

0.1

0

0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.33

0.1

0

0.06

yoy growth (%)

210.73

0

-100

-105.7

NPM

36.56

5.7

0

0.27

Toyam Sports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Toyam Sports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.