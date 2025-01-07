Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.91
1.89
0
23.84
yoy growth (%)
-51.52
0
-100
187.89
Raw materials
0
0
0
-26.35
As % of sales
0
0
0
110.53
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.33
0
-0.09
As % of sales
42.58
17.78
0
0.4
Other costs
-4.1
-1.58
0
-0.23
As % of sales (Other Cost)
446.23
83.69
0
0.98
Operating profit
-3.57
-0.02
0
-2.84
OPM
-388.81
-1.48
0
-11.92
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.06
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-9.04
Other income
3.92
0.19
0
2.92
Profit before tax
0.31
0.1
0
0.07
Taxes
0.01
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
5.13
2.25
0
-19.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.33
0.1
0
0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.33
0.1
0
0.06
yoy growth (%)
210.73
0
-100
-105.7
NPM
36.56
5.7
0
0.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.