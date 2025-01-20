iifl-logo-icon 1
Toyam Sports Ltd Key Ratios

2.1
(2.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:35:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.52

Op profit growth

11,890.03

EBIT growth

206.48

Net profit growth

215.03

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-388.95

-1.57

EBIT margin

34.71

5.48

Net profit margin

36.49

5.61

RoCE

2.3

RoNW

0.6

RoA

0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.02

0.01

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.01

0

Book value per share

0.65

0.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

140

247

P/CEPS

199.21

1,144.01

P/B

4.25

3.84

EV/EBIDTA

166.88

318.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

5.14

2.29

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

335.64

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-92.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.03

3.01

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-42.58

-17.78

Other costs

-446.37

-83.78

