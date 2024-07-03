Toyam Sports Ltd Summary

Toyam Industries Limited (formerly known Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited) was originally incorporated on 25th January, 1985 with the name of Chetram Balkrishnan Ltd. Later, the name of the company was changed from Chetram Balkrishnan Limited to Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited vide fresh RoC certificate dated 10th November, 2009. To diversify the business activities of the company, in 2016 once again the name of the company was changed from Ojas Asset Reconstruction Company Limited to Toyam Industries Limited on July 16, 2015. Further, the Company was renamed to Toyam Sports Limited on August 14, 2022. The Company is presently engaged in various sports production, promotion and management. The Company was incorporated with the Main Objects of doing business of Securitization / Reconstruction of Assets and Financeand Investments. Vide fresh RoC certificate dated 20th December, 2016. Further, in the Board Meeting dated 28th April, 2017, it was resolved to expand and diversify the business of the company in all kinds of activities related to sports, fitness, fashion, films, entertainment or any other general. Presently , the company operates into 2 segments comprising of finance and event business respectively.The Company acquired a 51% stake in Pacific Star Sports, a UAE based company helping and promoting excellence in sports management, science and business, making it a subsidiary of the Company in 2021. The Company produced the 1st reality talent hunt show in the country, Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt in 2024. In a bid to strengthen the sportsecosystem and provide quality, and yet affordable, accessories to the athletes, the Company has launched a range of sports accessories under the K1 L Brand available on all leading e commerce platforms like Amazon, Flip Kart etc.Driven by a team of passionate sports enthusiasts, the Company aspires to be a catalyst for a transformative shift into the Indian sports industry. Simultaneously, the Cmpany is keen in making the mark on global stage through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. It places a strong emphasis on empowering the spirit of sports by creating platforms that support deserving athletes, starting from grassroots levels. This is achieved through the production, promotion, and management of some of the most significant sports intellectual properties.