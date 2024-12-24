|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Dec 2024
|2 Jan 2025
|Please find attached notice for extra ordinary general meeting alongwith explanatory statement for your reference Please find attached submission of addendum to the notice of extra ordinary general meeting of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.12.2024) Please find attached outcome of extra ordinary general meeting held today through VC (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 02.01.2025) Please find attached voting result & scrutinizer report for EOGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2025)
|EGM
|24 Dec 2024
|30 Dec 2024
|EGM 30/12/2024
