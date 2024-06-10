iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushdev International Ltd Balance Sheet

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

42.71

42.71

42.71

42.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,223.98

-3,177.78

-3,151.67

-3,163.5

Net Worth

-3,181.27

-3,135.07

-3,108.96

-3,120.79

Minority Interest

Debt

2,502.48

2,500.11

2,499.08

2,499.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-678.79

-634.96

-609.88

-620.88

Fixed Assets

68.19

75.28

82.41

89.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-786.61

-740.44

-707.91

-716.83

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

7.76

10.54

11.7

16.97

Debtor Days

277.79

331.62

Other Current Assets

9.02

8

7.84

8.56

Sundry Creditors

-582.66

-540.45

-522.33

-538.3

Creditor Days

12,401.64

10,519.3

Other Current Liabilities

-220.73

-218.53

-205.12

-204.06

Cash

39.56

30.13

15.55

6.35

Total Assets

-678.79

-634.96

-609.88

-620.87

