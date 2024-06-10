Ushdev International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
42.71
42.71
42.71
42.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,223.98
-3,177.78
-3,151.67
-3,163.5
Net Worth
-3,181.27
-3,135.07
-3,108.96
-3,120.79
Minority Interest
Debt
2,502.48
2,500.11
2,499.08
2,499.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-678.79
-634.96
-609.88
-620.88
Fixed Assets
68.19
75.28
82.41
89.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-786.61
-740.44
-707.91
-716.83
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
7.76
10.54
11.7
16.97
Debtor Days
277.79
331.62
Other Current Assets
9.02
8
7.84
8.56
Sundry Creditors
-582.66
-540.45
-522.33
-538.3
Creditor Days
12,401.64
10,519.3
Other Current Liabilities
-220.73
-218.53
-205.12
-204.06
Cash
39.56
30.13
15.55
6.35
Total Assets
-678.79
-634.96
-609.88
-620.87
