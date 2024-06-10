Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
15.37
18.67
2,502.55
8,157.27
yoy growth (%)
-17.69
-99.25
-69.32
-7.21
Raw materials
0
0
-2,417.25
-7,732.46
As % of sales
0
0
96.59
94.79
Employee costs
-1.79
-1.95
-6.49
-9.86
As % of sales
11.69
10.46
0.25
0.12
Other costs
-89.9
-23.84
-271.74
-152.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
584.84
127.64
10.85
1.87
Operating profit
-76.33
-7.11
-192.93
262.29
OPM
-496.53
-38.1
-7.7
3.21
Depreciation
-7.13
-7.21
-7.56
-7.65
Interest expense
0
0
-209.08
-249.4
Other income
95.07
217.64
125.53
102.27
Profit before tax
11.61
203.3
-284.05
107.51
Taxes
0
-71
55.05
-32.32
Tax rate
0
-34.92
-19.38
-30.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.61
132.3
-229
75.19
Exceptional items
0
-258.1
0
0
Net profit
11.61
-125.79
-229
75.19
yoy growth (%)
-109.22
-45.06
-404.56
-63.04
NPM
75.52
-673.5
-9.15
0.92
