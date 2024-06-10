iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushdev International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

15.37

18.67

2,502.55

8,157.27

yoy growth (%)

-17.69

-99.25

-69.32

-7.21

Raw materials

0

0

-2,417.25

-7,732.46

As % of sales

0

0

96.59

94.79

Employee costs

-1.79

-1.95

-6.49

-9.86

As % of sales

11.69

10.46

0.25

0.12

Other costs

-89.9

-23.84

-271.74

-152.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

584.84

127.64

10.85

1.87

Operating profit

-76.33

-7.11

-192.93

262.29

OPM

-496.53

-38.1

-7.7

3.21

Depreciation

-7.13

-7.21

-7.56

-7.65

Interest expense

0

0

-209.08

-249.4

Other income

95.07

217.64

125.53

102.27

Profit before tax

11.61

203.3

-284.05

107.51

Taxes

0

-71

55.05

-32.32

Tax rate

0

-34.92

-19.38

-30.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.61

132.3

-229

75.19

Exceptional items

0

-258.1

0

0

Net profit

11.61

-125.79

-229

75.19

yoy growth (%)

-109.22

-45.06

-404.56

-63.04

NPM

75.52

-673.5

-9.15

0.92

