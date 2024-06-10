iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

QUICKLINKS FOR Ushdev International Ltd

Ushdev International Ltd Peer Comparison

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024

USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

381.6

21.163,70,024.785,556.432.0342,532.18154.57

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

346.1

20.943,21,893.94,127.773.2511,050.5493.39

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

727.35

14.932,80,534.451,831.29010,140.1177.61

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,755.25

02,78,037.3-19507,30427.84

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

437.25

64.31,39,716.22846.110.464,960.5749.4

Ushdev Intl.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

