Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
381.6
|21.16
|3,70,024.78
|5,556.43
|2.03
|42,532.18
|154.57
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
346.1
|20.94
|3,21,893.9
|4,127.77
|3.25
|11,050.54
|93.39
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
727.35
|14.93
|2,80,534.45
|1,831.29
|0
|10,140.11
|77.61
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,755.25
|0
|2,78,037.3
|-195
|0
|7,304
|27.84
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
437.25
|64.3
|1,39,716.22
|846.11
|0.46
|4,960.57
|49.4
