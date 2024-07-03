iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushdev International Ltd Share Price

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.03
  • Day's High1.03
  • 52 Wk High2.58
  • Prev. Close0.99
  • Day's Low0.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0.91
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-94.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.86
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ushdev International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

1.03

Prev. Close

0.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.94

Day's High

1.03

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

2.58

52 Week's Low

0.91

Book Value

-94.26

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ushdev International Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jul, 2023

arrow

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ushdev International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ushdev International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 21.39%

Foreign: 21.39%

Indian: 19.30%

Non-Promoter- 5.86%

Institutions: 5.85%

Non-Institutions: 53.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ushdev International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

42.71

42.71

42.71

42.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3,223.98

-3,177.78

-3,151.67

-3,163.5

Net Worth

-3,181.27

-3,135.07

-3,108.96

-3,120.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

15.37

18.67

2,502.55

8,157.27

yoy growth (%)

-17.69

-99.25

-69.32

-7.21

Raw materials

0

0

-2,417.25

-7,732.46

As % of sales

0

0

96.59

94.79

Employee costs

-1.79

-1.95

-6.49

-9.86

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

11.61

203.3

-284.05

107.51

Depreciation

-7.13

-7.21

-7.56

-7.65

Tax paid

0

-71

55.05

-32.32

Working capital

18.19

-3,716

861.41

-833.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.69

-99.25

-69.32

-7.21

Op profit growth

972.46

-96.31

-173.55

-12.83

EBIT growth

-94.28

-371.18

-121

-18.22

Net profit growth

-109.22

-45.06

-404.56

-63.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

15.03

14.18

12.68

15.37

18.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.03

14.18

12.68

15.37

18.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.69

1.43

0.88

95.08

217.64

Ushdev International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

381.6

21.163,70,024.785,556.432.0342,532.18154.57

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

346.1

20.943,21,893.94,127.773.2511,050.5493.39

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

727.35

14.932,80,534.451,831.29010,140.1177.61

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,755.25

02,78,037.3-19507,30427.84

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

437.25

64.31,39,716.22846.110.464,960.5749.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ushdev International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Suman Gupta

Non Executive Director

Prateek Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Arvind Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ushdev International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 18 May 94, Ushdev Trade and Finvest (UTAF) is managed by Vijay D Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director. It has one subsidiary, Ushdev Securities.UTAF came out with its maiden public issue of 17.5 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.75 cr in Dec.94. It has executed orders worth for 100% cotton terry towels valued at Rs 9 cr. The subsidiary is being engaged in the business of investments in securities. In 1996-97, the company set up a 100% wholly owned subsidiary in the Caymann Islands, named Ushdev International (Cayman) Ltd with the approval of RBI. It has also commissioned a 2.5 MW Wind Mill Project for generating electricity at Naranapuram in Tamil Nadu.The company is in the process of entering into Information Technology Business and developing a complete Business to Business (B2B) Exchange and this portal would be the first of its kind in the world.
Company FAQs

What is the Ushdev International Ltd share price today?

The Ushdev International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.03 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ushdev International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ushdev International Ltd is ₹34.86 Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ushdev International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ushdev International Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 10 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ushdev International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ushdev International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ushdev International Ltd is ₹0.91 and ₹2.58 as of 10 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Ushdev International Ltd?

Ushdev International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.85%, 3 Years at 11.15%, 1 Year at -0.96%, 6 Month at -29.45%, 3 Month at -28.97% and 1 Month at -0.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ushdev International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ushdev International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.70 %
Institutions - 5.85 %
Public - 53.44 %

