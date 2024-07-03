Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹1.03
Prev. Close₹0.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹1.03
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹2.58
52 Week's Low₹0.91
Book Value₹-94.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
42.71
42.71
42.71
42.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3,223.98
-3,177.78
-3,151.67
-3,163.5
Net Worth
-3,181.27
-3,135.07
-3,108.96
-3,120.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
15.37
18.67
2,502.55
8,157.27
yoy growth (%)
-17.69
-99.25
-69.32
-7.21
Raw materials
0
0
-2,417.25
-7,732.46
As % of sales
0
0
96.59
94.79
Employee costs
-1.79
-1.95
-6.49
-9.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
11.61
203.3
-284.05
107.51
Depreciation
-7.13
-7.21
-7.56
-7.65
Tax paid
0
-71
55.05
-32.32
Working capital
18.19
-3,716
861.41
-833.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.69
-99.25
-69.32
-7.21
Op profit growth
972.46
-96.31
-173.55
-12.83
EBIT growth
-94.28
-371.18
-121
-18.22
Net profit growth
-109.22
-45.06
-404.56
-63.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
15.03
14.18
12.68
15.37
18.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.03
14.18
12.68
15.37
18.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.69
1.43
0.88
95.08
217.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
381.6
|21.16
|3,70,024.78
|5,556.43
|2.03
|42,532.18
|154.57
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
346.1
|20.94
|3,21,893.9
|4,127.77
|3.25
|11,050.54
|93.39
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
727.35
|14.93
|2,80,534.45
|1,831.29
|0
|10,140.11
|77.61
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,755.25
|0
|2,78,037.3
|-195
|0
|7,304
|27.84
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
437.25
|64.3
|1,39,716.22
|846.11
|0.46
|4,960.57
|49.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Suman Gupta
Non Executive Director
Prateek Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Arvind Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ushdev International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 18 May 94, Ushdev Trade and Finvest (UTAF) is managed by Vijay D Gupta, the Chairman and Managing Director. It has one subsidiary, Ushdev Securities.UTAF came out with its maiden public issue of 17.5 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 1.75 cr in Dec.94. It has executed orders worth for 100% cotton terry towels valued at Rs 9 cr. The subsidiary is being engaged in the business of investments in securities. In 1996-97, the company set up a 100% wholly owned subsidiary in the Caymann Islands, named Ushdev International (Cayman) Ltd with the approval of RBI. It has also commissioned a 2.5 MW Wind Mill Project for generating electricity at Naranapuram in Tamil Nadu.The company is in the process of entering into Information Technology Business and developing a complete Business to Business (B2B) Exchange and this portal would be the first of its kind in the world.
Read More
The Ushdev International Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.03 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ushdev International Ltd is ₹34.86 Cr. as of 10 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Ushdev International Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 10 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ushdev International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ushdev International Ltd is ₹0.91 and ₹2.58 as of 10 Jun ‘24
Ushdev International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.85%, 3 Years at 11.15%, 1 Year at -0.96%, 6 Month at -29.45%, 3 Month at -28.97% and 1 Month at -0.96%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.