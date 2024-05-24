iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushdev International Ltd Board Meeting

Ushdev Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve STANDALONE AND CONSLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.3.2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financials for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Adjournment of Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Board Meeting21 Nov 202310 Nov 2023
USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/11/2023)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20231 Nov 2023
USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2023 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2023)
Board Meeting14 Sep 202331 Aug 2023
USHDEV INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 Intimation of Adjournment of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2023) Intimation of Adjournment of Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2023)

