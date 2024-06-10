Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.69
-99.25
-69.32
-8.34
Op profit growth
972.44
-96.31
-173.49
-12.96
EBIT growth
-94.28
-371.18
-122.44
-23.6
Net profit growth
-109.22
-45.06
-539.12
-74.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-496.54
-38.1
-7.7
3.21
EBIT margin
75.53
1,088.49
-2.99
4.09
Net profit margin
75.52
-673.5
-9.15
0.63
RoCE
-1.88
14.92
-2.45
10.89
RoNW
-0.09
2.68
-6.44
1.4
RoA
-0.47
-2.3
-1.87
0.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.34
-3.72
-6.77
22.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
1
Cash EPS
0.13
-3.92
-6.98
13.14
Book value per share
-91.84
-92.19
22.91
295.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.91
-0.05
-2.53
1.25
P/CEPS
2.34
-0.05
-2.45
2.11
P/B
0
0
0.74
0.09
EV/EBIDTA
133.07
11.87
-46.71
6.84
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-34.92
-19.38
-38.32
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
340.35
34,350.31
469.37
129.86
Inventory days
0
0
2.19
3.49
Creditor days
-2,118.69
-8,711.37
-77.9
-22.93
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-14,514.37
-1,56,391.15
0.35
-1.33
Net debt / equity
-0.79
-0.79
3.31
1.39
Net debt / op. profit
-32.53
-350.33
-13.31
5.33
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-96.59
-94.79
Employee costs
-11.69
-10.46
-0.25
-0.11
Other costs
-584.84
-127.64
-10.85
-1.87
