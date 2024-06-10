iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushdev International Ltd Key Ratios

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.69

-99.25

-69.32

-8.34

Op profit growth

972.44

-96.31

-173.49

-12.96

EBIT growth

-94.28

-371.18

-122.44

-23.6

Net profit growth

-109.22

-45.06

-539.12

-74.22

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-496.54

-38.1

-7.7

3.21

EBIT margin

75.53

1,088.49

-2.99

4.09

Net profit margin

75.52

-673.5

-9.15

0.63

RoCE

-1.88

14.92

-2.45

10.89

RoNW

-0.09

2.68

-6.44

1.4

RoA

-0.47

-2.3

-1.87

0.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.34

-3.72

-6.77

22.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

1

Cash EPS

0.13

-3.92

-6.98

13.14

Book value per share

-91.84

-92.19

22.91

295.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.91

-0.05

-2.53

1.25

P/CEPS

2.34

-0.05

-2.45

2.11

P/B

0

0

0.74

0.09

EV/EBIDTA

133.07

11.87

-46.71

6.84

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-34.92

-19.38

-38.32

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

340.35

34,350.31

469.37

129.86

Inventory days

0

0

2.19

3.49

Creditor days

-2,118.69

-8,711.37

-77.9

-22.93

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-14,514.37

-1,56,391.15

0.35

-1.33

Net debt / equity

-0.79

-0.79

3.31

1.39

Net debt / op. profit

-32.53

-350.33

-13.31

5.33

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-96.59

-94.79

Employee costs

-11.69

-10.46

-0.25

-0.11

Other costs

-584.84

-127.64

-10.85

-1.87

