Ushdev International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13.55
12.87
11.52
14.16
15.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.55
12.87
11.52
14.16
15.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.89
0.87
47.39
99.3
68.32
Total Income
17.44
13.74
58.91
113.46
83.97
Total Expenditure
16.99
58.42
65.84
92.78
94.85
PBIDT
0.45
-44.68
-6.94
20.68
-10.88
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.45
-44.68
-6.94
20.68
-10.88
Depreciation
5.37
5.37
5.37
5.37
5.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
1.8
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-4.92
-50.05
-12.31
13.51
-16.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-4.92
-50.05
-12.31
13.51
-16.3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-82.69
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.92
-50.05
-12.31
13.51
66.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.15
-1.48
-0.36
0.4
-0.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.85
33.85
33.85
33.85
33.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.32
-347.16
-60.24
146.04
-69.52
PBDTM(%)
3.32
-347.16
-60.24
146.04
-69.52
PATM(%)
-36.3
-388.88
-106.85
95.4
-104.15
