Ushdev International Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

13.55

12.87

11.52

14.16

15.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.55

12.87

11.52

14.16

15.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.89

0.87

47.39

99.3

68.32

Total Income

17.44

13.74

58.91

113.46

83.97

Total Expenditure

16.99

58.42

65.84

92.78

94.85

PBIDT

0.45

-44.68

-6.94

20.68

-10.88

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.45

-44.68

-6.94

20.68

-10.88

Depreciation

5.37

5.37

5.37

5.37

5.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

1.8

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-4.92

-50.05

-12.31

13.51

-16.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-4.92

-50.05

-12.31

13.51

-16.3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-82.69

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.92

-50.05

-12.31

13.51

66.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.15

-1.48

-0.36

0.4

-0.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.85

33.85

33.85

33.85

33.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.32

-347.16

-60.24

146.04

-69.52

PBDTM(%)

3.32

-347.16

-60.24

146.04

-69.52

PATM(%)

-36.3

-388.88

-106.85

95.4

-104.15

