Ushdev International Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
3.2
11.83
2.66
11.52
2.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.2
11.83
2.66
11.52
2.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
-0.9
2.59
0.85
0.59
1,573.9
Total Income
2.3
14.42
3.51
12.11
1,576.69
Total Expenditure
5.36
13.95
5.29
49.5
876.16
PBIDT
-3.06
0.47
-1.78
-37.39
700.53
Interest
0
0
0
0
850.11
PBDT
-3.06
0.47
-1.78
-37.39
-149.57
Depreciation
3.57
3.57
3.56
3.57
3.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.63
-3.1
-5.34
-40.96
-153.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.63
-3.1
-5.34
-40.96
-153.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-6.63
-3.1
-5.34
-40.96
-153.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.09
0
-1.22
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.85
33.85
33.85
33.85
33.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-95.62
3.97
-66.91
-324.56
25,108.6
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-207.18
-26.2
-200.75
-355.55
-5,488.17
