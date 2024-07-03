iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ushdev International Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

3.2

11.83

2.66

11.52

2.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.2

11.83

2.66

11.52

2.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

-0.9

2.59

0.85

0.59

1,573.9

Total Income

2.3

14.42

3.51

12.11

1,576.69

Total Expenditure

5.36

13.95

5.29

49.5

876.16

PBIDT

-3.06

0.47

-1.78

-37.39

700.53

Interest

0

0

0

0

850.11

PBDT

-3.06

0.47

-1.78

-37.39

-149.57

Depreciation

3.57

3.57

3.56

3.57

3.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.63

-3.1

-5.34

-40.96

-153.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.63

-3.1

-5.34

-40.96

-153.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-6.63

-3.1

-5.34

-40.96

-153.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.09

0

-1.22

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.85

33.85

33.85

33.85

33.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-95.62

3.97

-66.91

-324.56

25,108.6

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-207.18

-26.2

-200.75

-355.55

-5,488.17

Ushdev Intl.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ushdev International Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.