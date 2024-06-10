iifl-logo-icon 1
Ushdev International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.03
(4.04%)
Jun 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ushdev International Ltd

Ushdev Intl. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

11.61

203.3

-284.05

107.51

Depreciation

-7.13

-7.21

-7.56

-7.65

Tax paid

0

-71

55.05

-32.32

Working capital

18.19

-3,716

861.41

-833.75

Other operating items

Operating

22.67

-3,590.91

624.83

-766.21

Capital expenditure

0

4.63

-7

-49.16

Free cash flow

22.67

-3,586.28

617.83

-815.37

Equity raised

-6,309.06

-2,286.89

1,938.23

1,716.27

Investing

0

-63.49

-94.92

99.13

Financing

169.41

149.27

838.16

-742.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-6,116.98

-5,787.39

3,299.31

257.67

