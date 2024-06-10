Ushdev International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
11.61
203.3
-284.05
107.51
Depreciation
-7.13
-7.21
-7.56
-7.65
Tax paid
0
-71
55.05
-32.32
Working capital
18.19
-3,716
861.41
-833.75
Other operating items
Operating
22.67
-3,590.91
624.83
-766.21
Capital expenditure
0
4.63
-7
-49.16
Free cash flow
22.67
-3,586.28
617.83
-815.37
Equity raised
-6,309.06
-2,286.89
1,938.23
1,716.27
Investing
0
-63.49
-94.92
99.13
Financing
169.41
149.27
838.16
-742.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6,116.98
-5,787.39
3,299.31
257.67
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.