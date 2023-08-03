|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Aug 2023
|27 Jul 2023
|AGM 28/08/2023 29th AGM of the Company to be held on 28th August, 2023 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2023) Newspaper Publication for 29th AGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.08.2023) Intimation for late submission of financials for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2023) 29th AGM Proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2023) 29th AGM Voting results and scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2023)
