Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.2
10.2
4.42
2.72
Net Worth
18.06
11.06
5.28
3.58
Minority Interest
Debt
28.35
7.27
5.99
12.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.19
2.19
1.85
1.9
Total Liabilities
48.6
20.52
13.12
18.04
Fixed Assets
87.02
55.76
47.42
58.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
0.29
0.21
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.59
6.09
4.94
5.11
Networking Capital
-51.32
-50.71
-46.6
-46.43
Inventories
48.12
49.1
33.73
28.05
Inventory Days
30.09
Sundry Debtors
47.99
38.47
32.59
26.81
Debtor Days
28.76
Other Current Assets
36.95
34.06
26.47
26.43
Sundry Creditors
-110.32
-101.53
-68.24
-49.62
Creditor Days
53.24
Other Current Liabilities
-74.06
-70.81
-71.15
-78.1
Cash
6.89
9.09
7.16
0.93
Total Assets
48.6
20.52
13.13
18.04
