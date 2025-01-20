iifl-logo-icon 1
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Key Ratios

8,120
(0.74%)
Jan 20, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.68

Op profit growth

17.46

EBIT growth

1.62

Net profit growth

2,995

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.53

1.52

EBIT margin

0.24

0.28

Net profit margin

0.03

0

RoCE

11.31

RoNW

1.16

RoA

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.3

0

Dividend per share

0.8

0.8

Cash EPS

-88.64

-74.13

Book value per share

46.59

45.44

Valuation ratios

P/E

433.46

0

P/CEPS

-6.35

-3.37

P/B

12.09

5.5

EV/EBIDTA

5.23

3.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

43.08

1,333.33

Tax payout

-56.4

-31.81

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

16.31

Inventory days

0.77

Creditor days

-38.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.31

-1

Net debt / equity

-0.27

2.11

Net debt / op. profit

-0.14

1.29

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.93

-84.72

Employee costs

-3.61

-3.21

Other costs

-11.91

-10.53

