Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.68
Op profit growth
17.46
EBIT growth
1.62
Net profit growth
2,995
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.53
1.52
EBIT margin
0.24
0.28
Net profit margin
0.03
0
RoCE
11.31
RoNW
1.16
RoA
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.3
0
Dividend per share
0.8
0.8
Cash EPS
-88.64
-74.13
Book value per share
46.59
45.44
Valuation ratios
P/E
433.46
0
P/CEPS
-6.35
-3.37
P/B
12.09
5.5
EV/EBIDTA
5.23
3.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
43.08
1,333.33
Tax payout
-56.4
-31.81
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
16.31
Inventory days
0.77
Creditor days
-38.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.31
-1
Net debt / equity
-0.27
2.11
Net debt / op. profit
-0.14
1.29
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.93
-84.72
Employee costs
-3.61
-3.21
Other costs
-11.91
-10.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.