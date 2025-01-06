iifl-logo-icon 1
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7,970
(-1.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadilal Enterprises Ltd

Vadilal Enterp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.22

-0.48

0.21

0.49

Depreciation

-13.27

-13.86

-10.6

-9.48

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.34

-0.06

-0.33

Working capital

4.84

-10.3

-3.76

12.53

Other operating items

Operating

-7.56

-24.99

-14.22

3.2

Capital expenditure

-6.14

33.5

8.33

8.38

Free cash flow

-13.7

8.5

-5.89

11.58

Equity raised

3.71

5.8

6.11

6.07

Investing

0.01

-0.03

0

0.11

Financing

-9.43

8

5.8

14.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0.06

0.06

Net in cash

-19.41

22.28

6.08

32.02

