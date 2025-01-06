Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.22
-0.48
0.21
0.49
Depreciation
-13.27
-13.86
-10.6
-9.48
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.34
-0.06
-0.33
Working capital
4.84
-10.3
-3.76
12.53
Other operating items
Operating
-7.56
-24.99
-14.22
3.2
Capital expenditure
-6.14
33.5
8.33
8.38
Free cash flow
-13.7
8.5
-5.89
11.58
Equity raised
3.71
5.8
6.11
6.07
Investing
0.01
-0.03
0
0.11
Financing
-9.43
8
5.8
14.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0.06
0.06
Net in cash
-19.41
22.28
6.08
32.02
