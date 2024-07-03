Summary

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of the ice cream, dairy products,frozen desserts and process food products of the brand Vadilal all over India except ice cream, dairy product and frozen desserts in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. During the year 2008-09, the companys ice cream division introduced new products, namely Custard Apple Pulp, Pine Apple Pieces and Green Gram and Baan & Kulcha (Re-launched RTS Curries and improved Half Cooked Parathas). This division also made special efforts to strengthen their network in the states Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra by appointing new distributors and enhancing the sales of the existing distributors.During the year 2010, the companys forex division started preparation of FOREX Risk Management Policy for the largest corporate level companies. Also, this division established Channel Partnership arrangement with Pune base IT Company for their web base pricing solution, viz., IONPOT.In 2012, it launched flavours like Praline N Creme, Golden Ribbon, Silk Chocolate, Kiwi Queen, Chocolate Peanut, Pina Lemon and Mango Marvel to give Indian consumers a feel of the international ice cream eating experience. It started Shop in Shop Parlours.In 2019, it launched new premium product Power sip. A drink that combines delicious Indian flavors with goodness of milk. It launched Vadilal Quiktreat Ghee in 2022.

