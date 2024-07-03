Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹8,090.4
Prev. Close₹8,090.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.88
Day's High₹8,100
Day's Low₹8,000
52 Week's High₹8,750
52 Week's Low₹3,144.5
Book Value₹587.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)688
P/E26.45
EPS305.93
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.86
0.86
0.86
0.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.2
10.2
4.42
2.72
Net Worth
18.06
11.06
5.28
3.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
340.15
591.5
545.85
517.94
yoy growth (%)
-42.49
8.36
5.38
6.07
Raw materials
-236.34
-440.51
-427.84
-423.33
As % of sales
69.48
74.47
78.37
81.73
Employee costs
-26.08
-40.59
-27.72
-19.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.22
-0.48
0.21
0.49
Depreciation
-13.27
-13.86
-10.6
-9.48
Tax paid
-0.37
-0.34
-0.06
-0.33
Working capital
4.84
-10.3
-3.76
12.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.49
8.36
5.38
6.07
Op profit growth
11.67
36.09
5.7
29.08
EBIT growth
129.14
-2.71
31.15
70.23
Net profit growth
-203.1
-659.45
-5.18
23.69
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
320.82
282.07
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
320.82
282.07
Other Operating Income
1.89
2.55
Other Income
8.18
2.9
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh R Gandhi
Managing Director
Devanshu L Gandhi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mamta R Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashish Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chetan M Tamboli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Thaker
Summary
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of the ice cream, dairy products,frozen desserts and process food products of the brand Vadilal all over India except ice cream, dairy product and frozen desserts in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. During the year 2008-09, the companys ice cream division introduced new products, namely Custard Apple Pulp, Pine Apple Pieces and Green Gram and Baan & Kulcha (Re-launched RTS Curries and improved Half Cooked Parathas). This division also made special efforts to strengthen their network in the states Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra by appointing new distributors and enhancing the sales of the existing distributors.During the year 2010, the companys forex division started preparation of FOREX Risk Management Policy for the largest corporate level companies. Also, this division established Channel Partnership arrangement with Pune base IT Company for their web base pricing solution, viz., IONPOT.In 2012, it launched flavours like Praline N Creme, Golden Ribbon, Silk Chocolate, Kiwi Queen, Chocolate Peanut, Pina Lemon and Mango Marvel to give Indian consumers a feel of the international ice cream eating experience. It started Shop in Shop Parlours.In 2019, it launched new premium product Power sip. A drink that combines delicious Indian flavors with goodness of milk. It launched Vadilal Quiktreat Ghee in 2022.
The Vadilal Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8000 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is ₹688.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is 26.45 and 13.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vadilal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is ₹3144.5 and ₹8750 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vadilal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.95%, 3 Years at 73.00%, 1 Year at 132.82%, 6 Month at 122.23%, 3 Month at 79.79% and 1 Month at 17.42%.
