Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Share Price

8,000
(-1.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:27:00 AM

  • Open8,090.4
  • Day's High8,100
  • 52 Wk High8,750
  • Prev. Close8,090.4
  • Day's Low8,000
  • 52 Wk Low 3,144.5
  • Turnover (lac)22.88
  • P/E26.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value587.67
  • EPS305.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)688
  • Div. Yield0.02
No Records Found

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8,090.4

Prev. Close

8,090.4

Turnover(Lac.)

22.88

Day's High

8,100

Day's Low

8,000

52 Week's High

8,750

52 Week's Low

3,144.5

Book Value

587.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

688

P/E

26.45

EPS

305.93

Divi. Yield

0.02

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:36 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.25%

Non-Promoter- 48.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.86

0.86

0.86

0.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.2

10.2

4.42

2.72

Net Worth

18.06

11.06

5.28

3.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

340.15

591.5

545.85

517.94

yoy growth (%)

-42.49

8.36

5.38

6.07

Raw materials

-236.34

-440.51

-427.84

-423.33

As % of sales

69.48

74.47

78.37

81.73

Employee costs

-26.08

-40.59

-27.72

-19.59

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.22

-0.48

0.21

0.49

Depreciation

-13.27

-13.86

-10.6

-9.48

Tax paid

-0.37

-0.34

-0.06

-0.33

Working capital

4.84

-10.3

-3.76

12.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.49

8.36

5.38

6.07

Op profit growth

11.67

36.09

5.7

29.08

EBIT growth

129.14

-2.71

31.15

70.23

Net profit growth

-203.1

-659.45

-5.18

23.69

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

320.82

282.07

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

320.82

282.07

Other Operating Income

1.89

2.55

Other Income

8.18

2.9

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vadilal Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh R Gandhi

Managing Director

Devanshu L Gandhi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mamta R Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashish Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chetan M Tamboli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Thaker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vadilal Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd was incorporated in the year 1985. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of the ice cream, dairy products,frozen desserts and process food products of the brand Vadilal all over India except ice cream, dairy product and frozen desserts in Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. During the year 2008-09, the companys ice cream division introduced new products, namely Custard Apple Pulp, Pine Apple Pieces and Green Gram and Baan & Kulcha (Re-launched RTS Curries and improved Half Cooked Parathas). This division also made special efforts to strengthen their network in the states Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra by appointing new distributors and enhancing the sales of the existing distributors.During the year 2010, the companys forex division started preparation of FOREX Risk Management Policy for the largest corporate level companies. Also, this division established Channel Partnership arrangement with Pune base IT Company for their web base pricing solution, viz., IONPOT.In 2012, it launched flavours like Praline N Creme, Golden Ribbon, Silk Chocolate, Kiwi Queen, Chocolate Peanut, Pina Lemon and Mango Marvel to give Indian consumers a feel of the international ice cream eating experience. It started Shop in Shop Parlours.In 2019, it launched new premium product Power sip. A drink that combines delicious Indian flavors with goodness of milk. It launched Vadilal Quiktreat Ghee in 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Vadilal Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Vadilal Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8000 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is ₹688.00 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is 26.45 and 13.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vadilal Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is ₹3144.5 and ₹8750 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd?

Vadilal Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.95%, 3 Years at 73.00%, 1 Year at 132.82%, 6 Month at 122.23%, 3 Month at 79.79% and 1 Month at 17.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vadilal Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.74 %

