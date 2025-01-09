Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Management Discussions

India is the largest producer and marketer of milk. It accounts for over 1/5th of the global milk production. This provides the ice cream industry with a large volume of raw material to manufacture ice creams. The ice cream market in India is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 17.03% during 2016-2021. Keeping up with the economys quantum growth in recent years, the ice cream market has also set new records. Today, the total organized Indian ice cream market is estimated at approx. 6000 crores.

An ice cream makes everything better, be it an everyday occasion or lifes most precious moments. Vadilals range of ice creams and frozen desserts have always fulfilled this promise by making these special moments even more beautiful.

Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes and increasing "out of home food" consumption coupled with the ever-increasing availability of various foods in the markets close to residential areas are some of the reasons driving the ice cream industry.

To ensure maximum exposure to the public in terms of marketing, we spend on an optimal mix of above the line (ATL) and bellow the line (BTL) activities. We utilize various communication touch points like TV, Print, Digital, Retail activity, Point of purchase (POP), Point of sales (POS) etc. to get the brand message across. This year, we have a 360-degree marketing and communication plan. As a share of voice, we are the largest marketing investment company.

However, the advertising budgets are skewed more towards television as we have a nationwide reach now. Apart from traditional media platforms, we also enjoy commendable brand presence and preference in the digital space to cater youth and all class or society.

Our consumer engagement initiative, Vadilal Freeze the Moment Contest Calendar launched in 2012 has become a successful annual event and is eagerly awaited by consumers every year.

On the sales promotions front, we constantly engage our trade patrons through various schemes and offers. Vadilal also invests in consumer promotional activities from time to time. As an example, last year we had a "surprise gift" available with every candy of Ice Trooper to delight our young customers.

We have worked on increasing the physical touch points with our consumers and executed it by putting in place a robust network of dealers, FOWs (Freezer On Wheels) and Ice Cream parlours.

The overall vision of the company is to increase the consumption of ice-cream at national level supported fully by appropriate promotion and communication strategies.

FINANCE :

During the year under review, the company has availed / reviewed various secured and unsecured loans from various Banks, FIs. During the year under review, the company has made regular repayment of Loan & interest and there is no any overdue payment to Banks and FIs. Company has maintained external rating from CARE Ratings, they have reviewed and enhanced the external rating of the company from BBB (Negative) to BBB (Stable)."

During the year under review, the Company has transferred 46403/- to Investors Education and Protection Fund being the amount of Unpaid/Unclaimed Dividend for the Financial year - 2009-2010.

During the year under review, the Company has transferred the unclaimed interest on Fixed Deposit of 3980/- for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2011 to Investors Education and Protection Fund.

DETAILS OF DEPOSITS:

a. During the year under review, the details of deposits accepted by the Company from its Members, after complying with the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, are as under:

(a) Amount of existing deposits as at 1st April, 2017 93.77 (b) Amount of deposits accepted or renewed during the year (i) Secured deposits 0 (ii) Unsecured deposits 25.25 Total (b) : 25.25 (c) Amount of deposits repaid during the year 20.09 (d) Balance of deposits outstanding at the end of the year (a+b-c) 98.93

b. During the year under review, the Company has not made any default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest on deposits.

c. The Company has not accepted or renewed any deposit which is not in compliance with the provisions of Chapter - V of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

As on 31st March, 2018, the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate Company and hence, the Company is not required to attach the Consolidated Financial Statements alongwith its Financial Statement, in terms of provisions of Section 129(3) read with Schedule - III of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, and Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), 2015 and other applicable Accounting Standards.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

As on 31st March, 2018, the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate company. Therefore Report on the performance and financial position of each of the subsidiaries, associates and joint venture companies is not require to be given.

During the year under review, none of the companies have become or ceased to be Companys subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed by the Company.