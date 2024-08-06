|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 06.08.24 39th AGM as on 26.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024) Proceedings of 40th AGM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024) Scrutinizers Report for 39th AGM of VEL (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Proceedings of 40th AGM
