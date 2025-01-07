Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
340.15
591.5
545.85
517.94
yoy growth (%)
-42.49
8.36
5.38
6.07
Raw materials
-236.34
-440.51
-427.84
-423.33
As % of sales
69.48
74.47
78.37
81.73
Employee costs
-26.08
-40.59
-27.72
-19.59
As % of sales
7.66
6.86
5.07
3.78
Other costs
-62.16
-96.46
-80.05
-65.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.27
16.3
14.66
12.61
Operating profit
15.55
13.92
10.23
9.68
OPM
4.57
2.35
1.87
1.86
Depreciation
-13.27
-13.86
-10.6
-9.48
Interest expense
-4.82
-3.12
-2.5
-1.58
Other income
3.77
2.58
3.09
1.87
Profit before tax
1.22
-0.48
0.21
0.49
Taxes
-0.37
-0.34
-0.06
-0.33
Tax rate
-30.47
72.28
-31.89
-68.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.85
-0.82
0.14
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.85
-0.82
0.14
0.15
yoy growth (%)
-203.1
-659.45
-5.18
23.69
NPM
0.25
-0.13
0.02
0.03
