Vadilal Enterprises Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8,140
(2.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:20:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vadilal Enterprises Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

340.15

591.5

545.85

517.94

yoy growth (%)

-42.49

8.36

5.38

6.07

Raw materials

-236.34

-440.51

-427.84

-423.33

As % of sales

69.48

74.47

78.37

81.73

Employee costs

-26.08

-40.59

-27.72

-19.59

As % of sales

7.66

6.86

5.07

3.78

Other costs

-62.16

-96.46

-80.05

-65.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.27

16.3

14.66

12.61

Operating profit

15.55

13.92

10.23

9.68

OPM

4.57

2.35

1.87

1.86

Depreciation

-13.27

-13.86

-10.6

-9.48

Interest expense

-4.82

-3.12

-2.5

-1.58

Other income

3.77

2.58

3.09

1.87

Profit before tax

1.22

-0.48

0.21

0.49

Taxes

-0.37

-0.34

-0.06

-0.33

Tax rate

-30.47

72.28

-31.89

-68.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.85

-0.82

0.14

0.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.85

-0.82

0.14

0.15

yoy growth (%)

-203.1

-659.45

-5.18

23.69

NPM

0.25

-0.13

0.02

0.03

