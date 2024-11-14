Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

VADILAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter/year ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th Nov 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

VADILAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter/year ended on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 06.08.24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

VADILAL ENTERPRISES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Result and Dividend as of 31.03.2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Reg -30 Meeting Updates (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024