Outcome of board meeting is attached. Sub-division of 1 Equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each into 10 equity shares having face value of Re. 1 each. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD. (514175) RECORD DATE 18/05/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 17/05/2024 DR-633/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE835A01011 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/05/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (as Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.05.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Vardhman Polytex Limited (VARDMNPOLY) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. May 17, 2024. Symbol VARDMNPOLY Company Name Vardhman Polytex Ltd New ISIN INE835A01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., May 17, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 13.05.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240507-6 dated May 07, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code VARDHMAN POLYTEX LTD. (514175) New ISIN No. INE835A01029 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 17-05-2024 (DR- 633/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.05.2024)