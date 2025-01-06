Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
23.74
0.71
3.17
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
0.79
-0.64
-0.77
Working capital
2.66
0.86
-14.3
40.64
Other operating items
Operating
2.6
25.39
-14.25
43.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
-0.12
Free cash flow
2.6
25.39
-14.24
42.9
Equity raised
60.86
11.66
11.43
7.31
Investing
0
1.29
0
-4.09
Financing
3.39
23.28
60.14
38.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
66.85
61.63
57.32
84.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.