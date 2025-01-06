iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122.15
(-3.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Vasu Bhagnani FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

23.74

0.71

3.17

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

0.79

-0.64

-0.77

Working capital

2.66

0.86

-14.3

40.64

Other operating items

Operating

2.6

25.39

-14.25

43.02

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.01

-0.12

Free cash flow

2.6

25.39

-14.24

42.9

Equity raised

60.86

11.66

11.43

7.31

Investing

0

1.29

0

-4.09

Financing

3.39

23.28

60.14

38.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

66.85

61.63

57.32

84.45

Vasu Bhagnani : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.