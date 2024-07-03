Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹122.1
Prev. Close₹126.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.74
Day's High₹125.7
Day's Low₹122.1
52 Week's High₹410.4
52 Week's Low₹57.52
Book Value₹20.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)688.27
P/E82.65
EPS1.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
35
4.53
4.53
4.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.96
33.35
30.58
30.39
Net Worth
43.96
37.88
35.11
34.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
42.67
28.51
119.89
yoy growth (%)
-98.15
49.68
-76.21
544.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.33
-0.59
-0.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
23.74
0.71
3.17
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.03
0.79
-0.64
-0.77
Working capital
2.66
0.86
-14.3
40.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.15
49.68
-76.21
544.64
Op profit growth
-99.95
853.74
-58.38
484.41
EBIT growth
-99.93
446.84
-35.07
417.01
Net profit growth
-100.17
38,856.98
-97.37
422.52
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
58.07
46.62
24.52
2.98
44.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.07
46.62
24.52
2.98
44.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
0
0.07
0.02
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Vashudev Bhagnani
Managing Director
Puja Bhagnani
Director
Deepshikha Deshmukh
Independent Director
Habibulla Sayed
Independent Director
Narendrakumar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta Ramesh Soni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd
Summary
Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited was incorporated in August 05, 1986. The Company is a leading entertainment content house in the India and an integrated player in the Media and Entertainment Industry. It co-produces and produces films, as well as exploits and distributes films in India and also in overseas through music release, theatrical distribution, DVD and VCD release, television licensing, and other new media distribution avenues. The Company is engaged in film production and other related activities.Modern Production FZ LLC incorporated as a 100% subsidiary in June, 2018. In 2019, the Company released 2 movies worldwide including Parmanu and Khamoshi.
Read More
The Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is ₹688.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is 82.65 and 6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is ₹57.52 and ₹410.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.61%, 3 Years at 73.34%, 1 Year at 100.62%, 6 Month at -57.58%, 3 Month at -27.91% and 1 Month at -18.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.