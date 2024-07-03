iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Share Price

124.15
(-1.82%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:54:00 PM

  • Open122.1
  • Day's High125.7
  • 52 Wk High410.4
  • Prev. Close126.45
  • Day's Low122.1
  • 52 Wk Low 57.52
  • Turnover (lac)2.74
  • P/E82.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.9
  • EPS1.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)688.27
  • Div. Yield0
Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 26.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

35

4.53

4.53

4.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.96

33.35

30.58

30.39

Net Worth

43.96

37.88

35.11

34.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

42.67

28.51

119.89

yoy growth (%)

-98.15

49.68

-76.21

544.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.33

-0.59

-0.73

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

23.74

0.71

3.17

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.03

0.79

-0.64

-0.77

Working capital

2.66

0.86

-14.3

40.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.15

49.68

-76.21

544.64

Op profit growth

-99.95

853.74

-58.38

484.41

EBIT growth

-99.93

446.84

-35.07

417.01

Net profit growth

-100.17

38,856.98

-97.37

422.52

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

58.07

46.62

24.52

2.98

44.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.07

46.62

24.52

2.98

44.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

0

0.07

0.02

0.5

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Vashudev Bhagnani

Managing Director

Puja Bhagnani

Director

Deepshikha Deshmukh

Independent Director

Habibulla Sayed

Independent Director

Narendrakumar Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta Ramesh Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Summary

Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited was incorporated in August 05, 1986. The Company is a leading entertainment content house in the India and an integrated player in the Media and Entertainment Industry. It co-produces and produces films, as well as exploits and distributes films in India and also in overseas through music release, theatrical distribution, DVD and VCD release, television licensing, and other new media distribution avenues. The Company is engaged in film production and other related activities.Modern Production FZ LLC incorporated as a 100% subsidiary in June, 2018. In 2019, the Company released 2 movies worldwide including Parmanu and Khamoshi.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is ₹688.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is 82.65 and 6.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is ₹57.52 and ₹410.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 120.61%, 3 Years at 73.34%, 1 Year at 100.62%, 6 Month at -57.58%, 3 Month at -27.91% and 1 Month at -18.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.84 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 26.12 %

