Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statement for quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th September, 2024 and submission of quarterly and half-yearly results as on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Pursuant Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses.

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statement for quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024 and submission of quarterly results for the quarter ended as on June 30, 2024 Standalone and consolidated Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Jun 2024 21 Jun 2024

Allotment of 75,70,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than Promoters pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Allotment of 21,10,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than Promoter pursuant to conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year and quarter ended as on 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

Allotment of 34,55,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than promoter pursuant to conversion of Warrants issued on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 6 May 2024

Allotment of 48,00,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than Promoter and promoter group pursuant to convertible warrants on preferential basis

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 30 Apr 2024

Allotment of 25,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants on preferential basis.

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 8 Apr 2024

Allotment of 1,70,50,000 Equity Convertible Warrants.

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

The Board Meeting was held to consider the matter of investments to be made by the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

POOJA ENTERTAINMENT AND FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to issue equity shares/warrants on preferential basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 for approval of increase in authorize share capital and issue of warrants on preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

POOJA ENTERTAINMENT AND FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February, 2024 and submission of standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter ended as on 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024