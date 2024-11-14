iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Board Meeting

98.9
(-0.85%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:25:00 AM

Vasu Bhagnani CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statement for quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th September, 2024 and submission of quarterly and half-yearly results as on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Pursuant Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses.
Board Meeting10 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statement for quarter ended as on 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 10, 2024 and submission of quarterly results for the quarter ended as on June 30, 2024 Standalone and consolidated Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
Board Meeting21 Jun 202421 Jun 2024
Allotment of 75,70,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than Promoters pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis.
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
Allotment of 21,10,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than Promoter pursuant to conversion of warrants issued on preferential basis.
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
Vashu Bhagnani Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Audited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the year and quarter ended as on 31st March 2024 Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 May 202413 May 2024
Allotment of 34,55,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than promoter pursuant to conversion of Warrants issued on preferential basis.
Board Meeting6 May 20246 May 2024
Allotment of 48,00,000 Equity Shares to Promoter and Promoter Group and Other than Promoter and promoter group pursuant to convertible warrants on preferential basis
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Allotment of 25,00,000 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of convertible warrants on preferential basis.
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Allotment of 1,70,50,000 Equity Convertible Warrants.
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
The Board Meeting was held to consider the matter of investments to be made by the Company.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
POOJA ENTERTAINMENT AND FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to issue equity shares/warrants on preferential basis. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024 for approval of increase in authorize share capital and issue of warrants on preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
POOJA ENTERTAINMENT AND FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration of Unaudited Financial Results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th February, 2024 and submission of standalone and consolidated financial statement for the quarter ended as on 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
POOJA ENTERTAINMENT AND FILMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve increase in authorized share capital of the Company and to issue equity shares or equity convertible warrants on preferential basis. Outcome of the Meeting held on February 09, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

