|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-93.27
Op profit growth
-97.2
EBIT growth
-97.23
Net profit growth
-97.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.61
54.45
EBIT margin
22.8
55.54
Net profit margin
20.81
56.93
RoCE
1.78
RoNW
0.43
RoA
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.37
55.68
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.34
55.64
Book value per share
79.74
78.48
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.62
0.04
P/CEPS
6.74
0.04
P/B
0.11
0.03
EV/EBIDTA
49.87
0.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-5.71
3.26
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,941.92
Inventory days
3,831.15
Creditor days
-4,595.12
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-31.33
-136.65
Net debt / equity
0.07
0
Net debt / op. profit
4.04
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-39.94
-2.87
Other costs
-37.43
-42.66
