Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Key Ratios

125.4
(10.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:07:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-93.27

Op profit growth

-97.2

EBIT growth

-97.23

Net profit growth

-97.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

22.61

54.45

EBIT margin

22.8

55.54

Net profit margin

20.81

56.93

RoCE

1.78

RoNW

0.43

RoA

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.37

55.68

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.34

55.64

Book value per share

79.74

78.48

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.62

0.04

P/CEPS

6.74

0.04

P/B

0.11

0.03

EV/EBIDTA

49.87

0.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-5.71

3.26

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,941.92

Inventory days

3,831.15

Creditor days

-4,595.12

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-31.33

-136.65

Net debt / equity

0.07

0

Net debt / op. profit

4.04

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-39.94

-2.87

Other costs

-37.43

-42.66

