Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

125.95
(2.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.78

42.67

28.51

119.89

yoy growth (%)

-98.15

49.68

-76.21

544.64

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.22

-0.33

-0.59

-0.73

As % of sales

28.18

0.77

2.07

0.61

Other costs

-0.55

-18.89

-25.45

-113.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.52

44.28

89.29

94.46

Operating profit

0.01

23.44

2.45

5.9

OPM

1.29

54.94

8.62

4.92

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.18

-3.66

-3.56

Other income

0.01

0.49

1.93

0.84

Profit before tax

0

23.74

0.71

3.17

Taxes

-0.03

0.79

-0.64

-0.77

Tax rate

626.66

3.34

-91.14

-24.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

24.54

0.06

2.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

24.54

0.06

2.39

yoy growth (%)

-100.17

38,856.98

-97.37

422.52

NPM

-5.52

57.5

0.22

2

Vasu Bhagnani : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd





