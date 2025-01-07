Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.78
42.67
28.51
119.89
yoy growth (%)
-98.15
49.68
-76.21
544.64
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.22
-0.33
-0.59
-0.73
As % of sales
28.18
0.77
2.07
0.61
Other costs
-0.55
-18.89
-25.45
-113.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.52
44.28
89.29
94.46
Operating profit
0.01
23.44
2.45
5.9
OPM
1.29
54.94
8.62
4.92
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.18
-3.66
-3.56
Other income
0.01
0.49
1.93
0.84
Profit before tax
0
23.74
0.71
3.17
Taxes
-0.03
0.79
-0.64
-0.77
Tax rate
626.66
3.34
-91.14
-24.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
24.54
0.06
2.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
24.54
0.06
2.39
yoy growth (%)
-100.17
38,856.98
-97.37
422.52
NPM
-5.52
57.5
0.22
2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.