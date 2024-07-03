iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

120.3
(-3.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

50.55

30.2

9.99

2.14

12.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

50.55

30.2

9.99

2.14

12.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

-0.05

0.09

0.02

0.73

Total Income

50.81

30.16

10.08

2.16

13.05

Total Expenditure

47.09

26.64

7.61

1.62

12.49

PBIDT

3.73

3.52

2.47

0.54

0.56

Interest

0.42

0.37

0

0.01

0.17

PBDT

3.31

3.15

2.47

0.53

0.38

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.77

0.79

0.01

0.07

0

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0

0

0.77

Reported Profit After Tax

2.52

2.36

2.45

0.45

-0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.52

2.36

2.45

0.45

-0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.52

2.36

2.45

0.45

-0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.72

5.2

5.4

0.99

-0.88

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

35

4.53

4.53

4.53

4.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.37

11.65

24.72

25.23

4.54

PBDTM(%)

6.54

10.43

24.72

24.76

3.08

PATM(%)

4.98

7.81

24.52

21.02

-3.24

Vasu Bhagnani: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.