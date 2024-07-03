Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
50.55
30.2
9.99
2.14
12.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
50.55
30.2
9.99
2.14
12.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
-0.05
0.09
0.02
0.73
Total Income
50.81
30.16
10.08
2.16
13.05
Total Expenditure
47.09
26.64
7.61
1.62
12.49
PBIDT
3.73
3.52
2.47
0.54
0.56
Interest
0.42
0.37
0
0.01
0.17
PBDT
3.31
3.15
2.47
0.53
0.38
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.77
0.79
0.01
0.07
0
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
0
0.77
Reported Profit After Tax
2.52
2.36
2.45
0.45
-0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.52
2.36
2.45
0.45
-0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.52
2.36
2.45
0.45
-0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.72
5.2
5.4
0.99
-0.88
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
35
4.53
4.53
4.53
4.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.37
11.65
24.72
25.23
4.54
PBDTM(%)
6.54
10.43
24.72
24.76
3.08
PATM(%)
4.98
7.81
24.52
21.02
-3.24
