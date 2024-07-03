iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

125.95
(2.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.03

9.37

7.52

20.22

14.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.03

9.37

7.52

20.22

14.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.16

0.24

0.01

0.25

0

Total Income

1.19

9.61

7.53

20.47

14.64

Total Expenditure

0.69

2.31

-0.63

19.36

13.94

PBIDT

0.5

7.3

8.15

1.11

0.7

Interest

0.27

0.38

0.25

0.11

0.14

PBDT

0.23

6.92

7.9

1

0.56

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

1.23

2.33

0.32

0.24

Deferred Tax

0

-0.01

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.16

5.69

5.57

0.68

0.32

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.2

5.7

5.57

0.68

0.32

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.2

5.7

5.57

0.68

0.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.03

1.03

1.59

0.19

0.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

55.44

55.44

35

35

4.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

48.54

77.9

108.37

5.48

4.78

PBDTM(%)

22.33

73.85

105.05

4.94

3.82

PATM(%)

15.53

60.72

74.06

3.36

2.18

