Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.03
9.37
7.52
20.22
14.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.03
9.37
7.52
20.22
14.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.16
0.24
0.01
0.25
0
Total Income
1.19
9.61
7.53
20.47
14.64
Total Expenditure
0.69
2.31
-0.63
19.36
13.94
PBIDT
0.5
7.3
8.15
1.11
0.7
Interest
0.27
0.38
0.25
0.11
0.14
PBDT
0.23
6.92
7.9
1
0.56
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
1.23
2.33
0.32
0.24
Deferred Tax
0
-0.01
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.16
5.69
5.57
0.68
0.32
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.2
5.7
5.57
0.68
0.32
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.2
5.7
5.57
0.68
0.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.03
1.03
1.59
0.19
0.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
55.44
55.44
35
35
4.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
48.54
77.9
108.37
5.48
4.78
PBDTM(%)
22.33
73.85
105.05
4.94
3.82
PATM(%)
15.53
60.72
74.06
3.36
2.18
