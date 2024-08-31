AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report on the resolution considered in AGM held on 27th September, 2024 In accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we are hereby submitting the proceedings of 37th Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024) Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 in respect of 37th AGM held on September 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)