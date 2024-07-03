iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Company Summary

101.95
(-6.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Vasu Bhagnani Industries Ltd Summary

Pooja Entertainment and Films Limited was incorporated in August 05, 1986. The Company is a leading entertainment content house in the India and an integrated player in the Media and Entertainment Industry. It co-produces and produces films, as well as exploits and distributes films in India and also in overseas through music release, theatrical distribution, DVD and VCD release, television licensing, and other new media distribution avenues. The Company is engaged in film production and other related activities.Modern Production FZ LLC incorporated as a 100% subsidiary in June, 2018. In 2019, the Company released 2 movies worldwide including Parmanu and Khamoshi.

