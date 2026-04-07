|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Dec 2025
|6 Apr 2026
|Annual report for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 Proceedings/Outcome of the 43rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 01st December, 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Annual report for the financial year 2024-2025. This is to inform you about that the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of M/s. KD Leisures Limited (theCompany) is scheduled to be held on Monday, 01st December, 2025, at 03:00 P.M.(IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business as enclosed in the notice. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.04.2026) Voting results of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-2024 Voting results of Annual general meeting for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2026)
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