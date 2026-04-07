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Vedic Ayurveda Ltd AGM

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5.47
(4.99%)
Jan 1, 2024|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

27/10/2025calendar-icon
27/10/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM1 Dec 20256 Apr 2026
Annual report for the financial year ended 31st March,2024 Proceedings/Outcome of the 43rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, 01st December, 2025 pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Annual report for the financial year 2024-2025. This is to inform you about that the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of M/s. KD Leisures Limited (theCompany) is scheduled to be held on Monday, 01st December, 2025, at 03:00 P.M.(IST) through Video Conference (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), to transact the business as enclosed in the notice. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 07.04.2026) Voting results of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-2024 Voting results of Annual general meeting for the financial year 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2026)

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