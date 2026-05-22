EGM Notice of KD Leisures Limited to consider and approved the agenda as mentioned in the notice. we wish to inform you that Register of Members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday 16th May 2026 to Friday, 22nd May 2026 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 01st Extra ordinary general Meeting for the FY 2026-2027 of KD LEISURES LIMITED (the Company) scheduled to be held on Friday, 22nd May 2026 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. This is to inform you that the Company, KD Leisures Limited conducted its 01st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Financial Year 2026-2027 on Friday, 22nd May, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio- Visual means pursuant to Section 108 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for obtaining Shareholders approval for agenda as attached. In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 22nd May, 2026 at 12:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-visual means(OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.05.2026)