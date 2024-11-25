VST Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.44
15.44
15.44
15.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,236.97
1,164.26
1,058.85
925
Net Worth
1,252.41
1,179.7
1,074.29
940.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.71
15.89
13.65
8.4
Total Liabilities
1,258.12
1,195.59
1,087.94
948.84
Fixed Assets
315.24
590.49
205.42
206.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
447.13
577.36
970.66
887.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.75
33.73
35.25
33.64
Networking Capital
439.86
-25.73
-138.79
-198.77
Inventories
454.99
349.33
295.63
297.18
Inventory Days
91.58
97.63
Sundry Debtors
46.4
43.18
33.3
15.21
Debtor Days
10.31
4.99
Other Current Assets
406.14
55.72
48.61
34.19
Sundry Creditors
-118.3
-96.81
-103.41
-109.75
Creditor Days
32.03
36.05
Other Current Liabilities
-349.37
-377.15
-412.92
-435.6
Cash
35.16
19.74
15.41
20.83
Total Assets
1,258.14
1,195.59
1,087.95
948.83
The plots were sold and registered through their sale deeds. The plots are situated at Plot Nos. 7, 8, 9, and 15 located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.Read More
Radhakishan Damani's firm Derive Trading sold a portion of its ownership in tobacco company VST Industries in bulk transactions on Wednesday.Read More
